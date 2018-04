Man shot in West Englewood

A man was shot in the eye in the West Englewood neighborhood on the South Side.

The man, whose age was not immediately known, was shot at 5:23 p.m. Sunday in the 6800 block of South Wood, according to preliminary information from Chicago Police.

He was taken to Stroger Hospital where he is in serious condition, police said.

The circumstances of the shooting were not immediately known.