Man shot on rear porch in Woodlawn

A man was wounded in a shooting early Sunday in the Woodlawn neighborhood on the South Side.

About 2:55 p.m., the 23-year-old was standing on a rear porch in the 6300 block of South Ingleside when someone in a black car opened fire, Chicago Police said.

He was grazed in his head and was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center, where his condition stabilized, according to police.

The shooting was several blocks away from where a man was shot in his car only four hours earlier.