Man shot on Roseland porch

A man was wounded in a shooting early Friday in the Roseland neighborhood on the Far South Side.

The 31-year-old was sitting on a front porch at 12:18 a.m. in the 300 block of West 114th Street when someone in a passing vehicle pulled out a gun and opened fire, according to Chicago police.

The man was struck in his right leg and took himself to Roseland Community Hospital, where his condition stabilized, police said.

Area South detectives were investigating the shooting.