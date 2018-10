Man shot, seriously wounded in Little Village

A man was seriously wounded in a shooting Monday night in the Little Village neighborhood on the Southwest Side.

The 22-year-old suffered a gunshot wound to the chest about 8:10 p.m. in the 3500 block of West 30th Street, according to preliminary information from Chicago police.

He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in serious condition, police said.

Area Central detectives were investigating.