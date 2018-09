Man shot to death in South Shore: police

A man was killed in a shooting Tuesday afternoon in the South Shore neighborhood on the South Side.

The 30-year-old was shot in the head at 12:38 p.m. in the 2400 block of East 75th Street, according to Chicago police.

He was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he died, police said.

The Cook County medical examiner’s office has not released details about the fatality.

Area South detectives were investigating.