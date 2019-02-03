Man shot to death in Washington Park: police

A man was shot and killed Sunday morning in the Washington Park neighborhood on the South Side, police said.

The man, who is thought to be between the ages of 30 and 35, was found at 5:24 a.m. in the 6000 block of South Michigan after suffering gunshot wounds to his left side, according to preliminary information from Chicago police.

He was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

The Cook County medical examiner’s office didn’t immediately confirm his death.

Area Central detectives were conducting a homicide investigation.