Man shot to death while standing on porch in West Pullman: police

A man was fatally shot Wednesday night in the West Pullman neighborhood on the Far South Side.

The 28-year-old was standing on a front porch when a minivan drove by and someone inside fired shots at 11:44 p.m. in the 100 block of East 120th Place, according to Chicago Police.

He was struck in the left shoulder and was taken to Christ Medical Center where he was pronounced dead, police said.

Area South detectives were investigating.