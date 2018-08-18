Man shot while driving, crashes in Hyde Park

A man was shot while driving and crashed his vehicle Saturday night in the Hyde Park neighborhood on the South Side.

The 27-year-old was driving his vehicle about 8:45 p.m. in the 1600 block of East 50th Street when he was shot in the leg, according to Chicago police.

He then crashed his vehicle into two unoccupied parked vehicles in the 5000 block of Lake Shore Drive, police said.

He may have been shot by a passenger in his vehicle. He was not cooperating with officers or providing details about the incident, police said.

He was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center where he was in good condition.

Area North detectives were investigating.