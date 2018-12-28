Man shows up at Stroger Hospital, claims he was shot in Austin

A man who showed up at a hospital with a gunshot wound Friday morning told investigators he’d been shot in the West Side Austin neighborhood.

The 26-year-old walked into Stroger Hospital at 11:35 a.m. with a gunshot wound to his hip and abdomen, according to Chicago police. His condition was stabilized.

The man told officers he was shot in the 5200 block of West Congress Parkway, police said. Investigators checked the area but were unable to find evidence of a shooting.

Area North detectives were investigating.