Man shows up to hospital after being shot in Little Village

A man was wounded in a shooting Friday night in the Little Village neighborhood on the Southwest Side.

The 34-year-old showed up to Mount Sinai Hospital about 9:30 p.m. after he was shot in the 3400 block of West Cermak Road, according to Chicago police.

The man told officers he was chased by four male gunmen who shot at him, police said. He was struck in the leg, and his condition stabilized at the hospital.