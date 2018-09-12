Man stabbed at O’Hare; 1 in custody

A man was stabbed early Wednesday at O’Hare International Airport.

Two men, both who officials said are known to solicit passengers for cab rides, got into an argument on the lower level of Terminal 5. The older man, 57, then took out a knife and stabbed the other man, 56, in the abdomen about 1:20 a.m. on the walkway bridge from Terminal 5 to the ground level parking lot, according to Chicago police.

The 56-year-old tried to fight off the other man by striking him with a safety cone, police said.

A law enforcement officer who worked at the airport saw the fight and called for backup, police said.

Officers took the 57-year-old into custody. The other man was taken to Lutheran General Hospital where his condition was stabilized.

No airline passengers or personnel were involved in the incident or targeted, police said. No one else was injured.

Charges against the man were pending. Area North detectives were investigating.