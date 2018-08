Man stabbed during argument near O’Hare on Northwest Side

A man was stabbed multiple times during an argument Thursday morning in the O’Hare neighborhood on the Northwest Side.

The 34-year-old man was stabbed by someone he knew at 7:06 a.m. during an argument in the 8700 block of West Higgins, according to Chicago police.

He was taken to Lutheran General Hospital in Park Ridge with multiple stab wounds, police said. He was listed in critical condition.

No one was in custody Thursday morning as Area North detectives investigated.