Man tried to abduct 6-year-old boy on Northwest Side: police

A man attempted to abduct a 6-year-old boy Friday evening in the 2700 block of West Augusta in Humboldt Park on the Northwest Side. | Google Maps

A man tried to abduct a 6-year-old boy Friday evening in the Humboldt Park neighborhood on the Northwest Side.

About 6:30 p.m., the man entered a front yard in the 2700 block of West Augusta and went up to the boy while he was playing with a basketball, according to an alert from Chicago Police. A family member intervened, and the man walked away.

The suspect was described as a Hispanic man between the ages of 24 and 28, standing between 5-foot-8 and 5-foot-10, weighing 175 pounds, with brown eyes, being clean shaven and having long curly black hair. He was wearing a blue short-sleeved T-shirt, dark blue jeans and blue and red Nike gym shoes.

The man was intoxicated and had a fresh cut or scratch on the right side of his forehead, police said.

Anyone with information was asked to call Area Central detectives at (312) 747-8380.