Man wanted for stealing $2,000 from Palos Park spa: police

The robbery occurred at a spa inside a strip mall in the 12900 block of U.S. 45 in Palos Park. | Google Maps

Police were looking for a man who robbed a spa Friday night in southwest suburban Palos Park.

About 8 p.m., the man walked into the business in the 12900 block of U.S. 45 and swiped $2,000 from behind the counter, according to a statement from Palos Park police. He then walked out the front door.

The suspect was described as a 275-pound white man between 5-foot-7 and 5-foot-8, police said. He was wearing a type of work coat.

Anyone with information on the robbery was asked to call Palos Park police at (708) 448-2191.