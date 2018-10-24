Man, woman hurt in Austin shooting

A man and woman were wounded in a shooting Wednesday afternoon in the Austin neighborhood on the West Side.

The shooting happened about 1:30 p.m. in the 300 block of North Cicero, according to Chicago police.

The 46-year-old woman was shot in the upper back and was taken in serious condition to Stroger Hospital, police said.

The man, 18, was shot in the upper right side of his chest and showed up on his own at West Suburban Medical Center in Oak Park, according to police. He was listed in good condition.

Area North detectives were investigating.