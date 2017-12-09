MAP: Chicago weekend shootings tracker for Dec. 9 – 11

This map will update throughout the weekend as shootings in Chicago are confirmed. Click on a location for the time, address and other details about each shooting over the weekend.

5:52 p.m. Friday — Police: 34-year-old man killed in Back of the Yards drive-by shooting

8:21 p.m. Friday — Man, 45, shot in South Shore

8:35 p.m. Friday — 23-year-old man wounded in Far South Side shooting

10:39 p.m. Friday — Juvenile among 2 people shot in South Shore

12:47 a.m. Saturday — 2 wounded in Hanson Park shooting