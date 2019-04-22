Man charged with DUI in I-355 crash that injured pregnant driver

A man has been charged with DUI after he allegedly drove the wrong way on I-355 while drunk and crashed and injured a pregnant driver.

Marco Alegria, 33, of Plainfield, was ordered held on $25,000 bail in connection with the Sunday crash near Butterfield Road, according to the DuPage County state’s attorney’s office.

Alegria was allegedly driving the wrong way in the southbound lanes when crashed head-on into a car, sending it into the center median, prosecutors and Illinois State Police said.

The driver of the car, a pregnant 31-year-old, required surgery on her hip, prosecutors said. She also fractured her leg and ankle.

Doctors had to induced labor due to her injuries, the state’s attorney’s office said. The baby has been placed in intensive care.

Alegria was allegedly driving with a blood-alcohol content of 0.13, prosecutors said. He was transported to a hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening.

“Like all alleged DUI cases, the case against Mr. Alegria was 100% avoidable,” DuPage County State’s Attorney Robert Berlin said in a statement. “It is quite possible that the defendant’s alleged decision to drive while drunk may have a lifelong impact on both the mother and child.”

Alegria was released Monday after posting 10% of his bail, according to county records. He is due in court again on May 29.