Teenage woman wounded in McKinley Park shooting

A teenage woman was shot and wounded early Sunday in the McKinley Park neighborhood on the South Side.

About 4:15 a.m., the 18-year-old was a passenger in a vehicle in the 2000 block of West Pershing Road when she heard gunfire and realized she was shot in her leg, Chicago police said.

The woman was dropped off at Holy Cross Hospital in good condition, police said. No one was in custody.