Missing 63-year-old woman last seen in Douglas Park

A 63-year-old woman was reported missing Wednesday after she was last seen in the Douglas Park neighborhood on the Southwest Side.

Luvonn Curb was last seen Tuesday in the 1500 block of South Fairfield, Chicago Police said in a missing person alert.

Curb was described as a black woman, about 5-foot-6 and 230 pounds with black hair, brown eyes and a dark complexion, police said. She was last seen wearing a blue jacket, a white shirt, white pants and blue gym shoes.

Police said Curb may be disoriented.

Anyone with information was asked to call Area North detectives at (312) 744-8266.