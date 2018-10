Missing 8-year-old boy may have boarded wrong Red Line train at North/Clybourn

A missing boy may have boarded the wrong train Friday morning at a Red Line station on the North Side, according to police.

The 8-year-old went missing about 5 a.m. at the North/Clybourn stop when he may have boarded a train without his father, according to Chicago police.

He was wearing a green hooded sweatshirt and blue or green pants, police said.

Anyone with information was asked to call police.