Missing man may be on West Side or Far South Side: police

A man reported missing since Friday may be in the West Side Lawndale neighborhood or on the city’s Far South Side, authorities said.

Travis Conner, 25, was last seen Friday, according to a missing person alert from Chicago police.

Conner was described as a 5-foot-6, 140-pound black man with black hair, brown eyes and a medium complexion, police said. He was last seen wearing a gray hooded Nike jogging suit; a black skullcap; white, purple and green Nike Air Max shoes; and possibly glasses.

Police said he might be near the 1300 block of South Karlov or the 12100 block of South Doty.

Anyone with information about him was asked to call Area Central detectives at (312) 747-8380.