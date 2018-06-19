Motorcyclist seriously injured in Gary crash

The 2011 Suzuki sport motorcycle involved in a crash on Sunday in Gary, Indiana | Indiana State Police

A man was seriously injured in a motorcycle crash Sunday night in Gary, Indiana.

Cody Cunningham, 24, suffered a serious injury to his leg and was cited with unsafe lane movement after his 2011 Suzuki sport motorcycle sideswiped a Land Rover on I-80/94 near the 10 mile marker, according to Indiana State Police.

Cunningham was traveling at a high rate of speed and weaving in and out of traffic, following another motorcycle moving between lanes, when he hit the side of a 2018 Land Rover and was sent airborne across the hood of the vehicle driven by 32-year-old Kjulekani Mangozhe from Indianapolis, police said.

His motorcycle then hit a 2002 Chevrolet Monte Carlo, driven by 39-year-old Tinley Sowash of Lake Station, that was traveling eastbound in the right middle lane, police said.

Cunningham was taken to Northlake Methodist Hospital in Gary with a serious leg injury and was later transported to a hospital in Chicago. He was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash, police said.

No one else was injured in the crash, but both vehicles were damaged.