Chicago

03/25/2019, 01:10pm

FOUND: Man, 85, missing from Washington Heights

Nathan Lawrence | Chicago police

By Sun-Times Wire
An 85-year-old man who was missing since Sunday evening from Washington Heights on the South Side has been found.

Nathan Lawrence was last seen about 6 p.m. near the 800 block of West 103rd Street, according to a missing person alert from Chicago police.

Police canceled the alert Monday afternoon, stating that Lawrence had been found. Further details were not provided.

Sun-Times Wire

