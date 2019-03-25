FOUND: Man, 85, missing from Washington Heights
An 85-year-old man who was missing since Sunday evening from Washington Heights on the South Side has been found.
Nathan Lawrence was last seen about 6 p.m. near the 800 block of West 103rd Street, according to a missing person alert from Chicago police.
Police canceled the alert Monday afternoon, stating that Lawrence had been found. Further details were not provided.