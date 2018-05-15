New study offers 24 ideas to take on Chicago-area segregation

Expanding housing voucher options, piloting new transit options and offering property tax relief to those who invest in affordable housing are just some of the ways to combat segregation in Chicago, according to a new report.

The nonprofit Metropolitan Planning Council released a report Tuesday proposing 24 policy ideas aimed at addressing segregation in the Chicago area, and potentially stem trends of population loss involving Chicago’s African-American residents.

The report follows the organization’s 2017 report concluding that if Chicago’s levels of segregation were lowered to the national median, African Americans would see their income rise an average of $2,982 per year and the region as a whole would gain $4.4 billion in income.

“Many of these are embedded in works that people are doing around the region,” co-author Marisa Novara said. “These are two dozen things we can do in the next two years.”

MPC published the report with the help of more than 100 advisers, covering topics as varied as housing, transit, education and criminal justice.

Study co-author Alden Loury said by addressing issues of segregation and racial inequities, the Chicago area can also stem some of its population trends.

The Chicago region is expected to grow through 2030, though unevenly, as the city is expected to have “strong higher income” growth while the lowest income residents end up outside of the city. Chicago’s African-American population is expected to drop to 680,000 by 2030, its lowest levels since the 1950s, according to Loury.

Read the report.