Off-duty CPD officer dies days after crashing on Eisenhower near Kedzie

Illinois State Police investigate a single vehicle crash that left an off-duty Chicago police officer in critical condition, Monday morning, in the inbound lane of I-290 near Kedzie. | Tyler LaRiviere/Sun-Times

An off-duty Chicago police officer died Thursday morning, over three days after he was injured in a crash on the Eisenhower Expressway on the West Side.

Christopher Morrison, 32, of the Cragin neighborhood, was driving about midnight Monday when his car smashed into a concrete barrier in the eastbound lanes of Interstate 290 near Kedzie, according to Illinois State Police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

Morrison was rushed to Stroger Hospital in critical condition with a broken neck and two broken legs, according to state police and the Chicago fire and police departments. No one else was hurt.

Morrison succumbed to his injuries at 10:33 a.m. Thursday, the medical examiner’s office said. He lived in the Cragin neighborhood.

An autopsy ruling on his cause and manner of death was scheduled for Friday.