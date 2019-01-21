Mall shooting leaves man in critical condition; shooter still at large

A shooting at the Orland Square Mall left at least one man injured.| ABC7

Police have swarmed a mall in south suburban Orland Park after a shooting inside left one man injured.

Police said the shooting at the Orland Square Mall near 151st Street and La Grange Road took place around 6:40 p.m. on the lower level near a food court.

Orland Park Deputy Chief Joseph Mitchell said one person was injured in the shooting. While Mitchell did not immediately provide more details about the victim, ABC7-News said he was a 19-year-old man who was taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn in critical condition.

The shooter is still at large, but Mitchell told reporters at a press conference outside the mall that they believed the gunman had fled the mall.

“Our information is the subject had left the area,” Mitchell said. “Nevertheless as a precaution we are searching the area.”

Mitchell said the shooter was described as a “male, black, 6-foot-1” who was wearing dark clothing and blue jeans.

He said the mall was closed and police were locating shoppers who “sheltered in place” inside stores and escorting them out. Families searching for their relatives can go to Art Van furniture on La Grange Road, where customers are being taken after they leave the mall.

A worker for the firm that handles security for the mall said there was no active shooter on the premises but said as of 8 p.m. the mall was on lockdown.

While Mitchell didn’t know if the victim was targeted, he said the mall is secure.

“This mall is one of the safest malls in the Chicagoland area,” he said.

WGN-News reported that an anchor for the station, Tahman Bradley, was at the mall when the shots rang out. Bradley said on Twitter that he heard the shots and saw people running.

Shots fired Orland Square shopping mall in Orland Park. Police on the scene. Heard multiple gunshots around 6:40 pm and spotted mall customers running on the lower level. More to come. pic.twitter.com/fzZzi9N6jx — Tahman Bradley (@tahmanbradley) January 22, 2019

One video posted to social media showed police helping someone on the ground at the mall. Other videos from the scene showed emergency personnel swarming the scene.

WATCH LIVE: Shooting at Orland Park mall, 1 injured, police say: https://t.co/boOSpfmSHd pic.twitter.com/1C0vnt8Lqs — ABC 7 Chicago (@ABC7Chicago) January 22, 2019