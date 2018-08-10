Oscar Performance early favorite for 36th Arlington Million field

Oscar Performance, who was last season’s Secretariat winner, is the early favorite of the 11-horse field for the 36th running of the Arlington Million on Saturday at Arlington International Racecourse.

Oscar Performance — who has 3-1 odds to bring home the Tiffany & Co. trophy, according to SportsLine — has one prep race victory under his hoof as he won the Poker Stakes at Belmont Park on June 17.

But there are several other horses to watch during the 1¼-mile turf event, which has a post time of 6:08 p.m., according to Howard Sudberry, the senior director of marketing and communications for the Arlington Heights’ racetrack.

Trained by one of the world’s best trainers, Aiden O’Brien, Deauville returns to the Arlington Million after finishing in third place last season. Although Deauville has been inconsistent this season, Sudberry said: “You can’t rule out a horse trained by Aiden O’Brien.”

Century Dream, who has won seven out of its last 15 races, and Robert Bruce, who won six straight races in Chile before being shipped to the U.S. this season, are also worth watching.

Other notable Grade I races on Saturday include the Secretariat Stakes and Beverly D.

With Million Day being the biggest event at the north suburban racetrack every season, there are also a lot of things to look forward to off the turf, including a variety of performances by local entertainers and a best-dressed contest.

As the main events draw near, several musical acts will perform while the horses make their way to the starting gates.

Jim Cornelison will sing the national anthem after Race 5. The Blackhawks’ anthem singer will also be accompanied by world-renowned saxophonist Frank Catalano for their rendition of “God Bless America” after the sixth race. Catalano also will play a solo of “Sweet Home Chicago” at the winner’s circle.

Grammy-nominated country musician Eric Paslay will perform at the band area, which is free with general-admission tickets, before Race 8.

Odds: There are five horses with opening odds between 3-1 and 6-1 to win it all, according to SportsLine.