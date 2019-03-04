Overnight closures planned on Ida B. Wells for Old Main Post Office maintenance

The Old Chicago Main Post Office building seen from the Van Buren Street bridge. | Colin Boyle/Sun-Times

Overnight closures will start Monday for ongoing work on the Old Main Post Office.

Starting at 11:59 p.m., westbound Ida B. Wells Drive will be closed at Wells Street, according to a statement from the Illinois Department of Transportation.

The closure will last until 5 a.m. and will repeat daily through Thursday, IDOT said. The closure will also be in effect from 1 a.m. to 5 a.m. from Friday to Sunday.

A detour will redirect traffic to State Street, Adams Street, Racine Avenue and Van Buren Street to reach the outbound Eisenhower Expressway, according to IDOT.

Traffic on side streets north and south of Ida B. Wells between State and Wells will be rerouted via Harrison, Franklin and Adams streets to join the detour, IDOT said.

The closures will be necessary to facilitate maintenance work on the Old Main Post Office building, 433 W. Van Buren St., according to IDOT. Similar closures were in effect last week on eastbound I-290 and Ida B. Wells.