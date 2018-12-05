Pacific Standard Time, Mordecai among Eater’s best of Chicago for 2018

The readers of Eater.com have spoken: Chicago’s restaurant of the year is Pacific Standard Time.

The tony California-influenced eatery on West Erie Street is joined by chef of the year winner Jennifer Kim of Passerotto in Andersonville; most beautiful restaurant, Gibsons Italia on North Canal Street; and bar of the year, Mordecai Whiskey & Grill in Wrigleyville. “Saddest Shutter of the Year” went to Curtis Duffy’s Grace (a three-star Michelin honoree), which closed its doors abruptly earlier this year.

The awards, celebrating their ninth year and spanning 24 cities, highlight “the best chefs, bars, pop-ups, fast-casual spots, and other dining standouts from Los Angeles to London and beyond.”

“These are the restaurants that have become community hubs, the bars that revitalized neighborhoods, the pop-ups that made waves, the individuals whose voices and actions made a difference in the local dining scene and perhaps beyond,” Wednesday’s announcement stated.