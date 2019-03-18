Man shot in shoulder in Park Manor

A man was wounded in a shooting Sunday night in the South Side Park Manor neighborhood.

About 10 p.m., the 23-year-old was standing on a sidewalk in the 7400 block of Eberhart Avenue when he heard gunfire and realized he was shot, Chicago police said.

He was struck in the shoulder and took himself to the University of Chicago Medical Center, police said. His condition stabilized.

Police said no arrests have been made.