Person fatally shot in Palos Heights

A person was shot to death Monday evening in southwest suburban Palos Heights.

He was shot about 5 p.m. in the 7300 block of West Ishnala Drive, according to Palos Heights police. Details on the circumstances of the shooting were unknown.

The victim was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where he died, police said. The Cook County medical examiner’s office did not immediately report the fatality.

The shooter drove off in a vehicle, police said.