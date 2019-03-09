Pedestrian injured on Kennedy Expressway

A pedestrian was injured Saturday night in the northbound lanes of the Kennedy Expressway.

Officers responded to a person in the roadway about 8:30 p.m. near Lake Street, according to Illinois State Police.

The condition of the person was not released. A semi-truck was stopped at the scene, police said.

Police closed down all but one of the northbound lanes, and expected to shut down all northbound lanes.

The Chicago Fire Department did not immediately have details about the incident.