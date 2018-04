Person shot in Hermosa

A person was shot at 4:44 a.m. on April 12 in the 4200 block of West North Avenue | Google Streetview

A person was shot early Thursday in the Hermosa neighborhood on the North west Side.

The female, whose age was not immediately known, was shot at 4:44 a.m. in the 4200 block of West North Avenue, according to preliminary information from Chicago Police.

She was shot in the leg and was taken to Stroger Hospital where her condition was stabilized, police said.

Area North detectives were investigating.