Person struck by car, critically injured in Burnside

A person was struck by a car and critically injured early Wednesday in the Burnside neighborhood on the South Side.

The male was struck by a car at 4:49 a.m. while he was walking in the middle of the street, southbound in the 900 block of East 95th Street, according to Chicago Police.

He was taken in critical condition to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, police said. Additional details, including the male’s age, were not available.

The driver, a 67-year-old woman, remained at the scene of the crash, police said. It was not immediately known whether citations or charges were issued in connection with the crash.

The police Major Accidents Investigation Unit was investigating.