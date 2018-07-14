Gamers descend on Lincoln Park for Pokémon Go Fest 2018

Thousands of Pokémon fans are on the hunt in Chicago Saturday for the popular franchise’s Pokémon Go Fest 2018.

This year’s Poké-gathering kicked off at 10 a.m. in Lincoln Park, an event described as a party, a player meet-up, a developer-organized celebration and an in-game release milestone all at the same time.

If you’re not a Pokémon trainer yourself, don’t be surprised to see hundreds of people — some decked out in costume — walking around glued to their phones.

A soggy start to the afternoon hardly put a damper on festivities.

The game takes advantage of smartphone features to insert a virtual game world between the player and the physical world on screen. The mechanics of Pokémon Go are the same in the Nintendo-developed video games: Players act as “trainers,” for the Pokémon, capturing wild Pokémon and battling other players to level up their Pokémon’s skills and abilities.

Organizers are looking to avoid a repeat of last year’s fiasco, when a deluge of technical problems cut the fun short — and later led to a class-action lawsuit brought by disappointed attendees. App developer Niantic says they’re prepared for a smooth day.

Follow the Sun-Times’ Yvonne Kim for Pokémon Go Fest updates.