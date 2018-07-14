Thousands of Pokémon fans are on the hunt in Chicago Saturday for the popular franchise’s Pokémon Go Fest 2018.
This year’s Poké-gathering kicked off at 10 a.m. in Lincoln Park, an event described as a party, a player meet-up, a developer-organized celebration and an in-game release milestone all at the same time.
If you’re not a Pokémon trainer yourself, don’t be surprised to see hundreds of people — some decked out in costume — walking around glued to their phones.
A soggy start to the afternoon hardly put a damper on festivities.
The game takes advantage of smartphone features to insert a virtual game world between the player and the physical world on screen. The mechanics of Pokémon Go are the same in the Nintendo-developed video games: Players act as “trainers,” for the Pokémon, capturing wild Pokémon and battling other players to level up their Pokémon’s skills and abilities.
Organizers are looking to avoid a repeat of last year’s fiasco, when a deluge of technical problems cut the fun short — and later led to a class-action lawsuit brought by disappointed attendees. App developer Niantic says they’re prepared for a smooth day.
