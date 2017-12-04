Police: Alcohol a contributing factor to fatal crash in Sauk Village

Alcohol is believed to be a factor in a crash that killed a woman Monday morning in south suburban Sauk Village.

The crash happened about 9 a.m. when the driver of a 2004 Honda Element headed north on Route 394 lost control of his vehicle at Sauk Trail Road and crashed into a westbound 2009 Hyundai sedan that was stopped at a red light, Illinois State Police said.

The high-speed crash caused the Hyundai to be pushed into a Chevrolet SUV and a Ford pickup in the westbound lanes, state police said.

The driver of the Hyundai, 60-year-old Sandra E. Brooks of Sauk Village, was taken to St. Margaret’s Health in Dyer, Indiana, where she was pronounced dead, police said. A front seat passenger in her vehicle was also taken to St. Margaret’s in critical condition.

The driver of the Honda, 52-year-old Crete man, was taken to St. James Hospital in Chicago Heights with injuries that weren’t believed to be life threatening.

No other injuries were reported.

Westbound lanes of Sauk Trail Road were closed until about 1:25 p.m. for an investigation, police said. Alcohol was believed to have contributed to the crash, but no charges or citations were announced Monday evening.