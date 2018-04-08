Police: Boy killed, 13 wounded Saturday in Chicago shootings

A boy was killed and 13 other people were wounded Saturday in shootings across Chicago.

The boy and another teenager were shot Saturday afternoon in the West Side Austin neighborhood, according to Chicago Police. The pair was walking in an alley shortly after 5 p.m. in the 5100 block of West Huron when someone opened fire, striking a 16-year-old boy was shot in the head, leg and hand. He was pronounced dead on the scene. A 13-year-old boy was shot in the left thigh and taken to Loyola University Medical Center, where his condition stabilized. The Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office hasn’t confirmed the death.

The latest shooting happened about 10:30 p.m. when two people were hurt in a Calumet Heights neighborhood attack on the South Side. They were driving south when someone in a black vehicle opened fire in the 9300 block of South Stony Island, striking both men, according to police. a 21-year-old was shot in the torso and leg and taken to Christ Medical Center in critical condition. A 22-year-old was taken to Roseland Hospital with a gunshot wound to the arm. His condition stabilized.

On the Southwest Side, a man and a woman were wounded in a Little Village neighborhood shooting. They were walking about 9 p.m. when someone in a group of four people opened fire in the 2500 block of South Drake, police said. A 52-year-old woman was struck in the lower back, and a 31-year-old man was shot in the shoulder. They were both taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where their conditions stabilized. The group of people was in custody, and officers recovered a weapon.

In the afternoon, a woman who had been grazed by a bullet Saturday afternoon walked into a hospital for treatment. The 24-year-old was a passenger in a vehicle when she heard shots and felt pain, according to police. She showed up about 5:30 p.m. to Holy Cross Hospital at 2701 W. 68th St. in the Southwest Side Marquette Park neighborhood with a bullet graze to the head. She was in good condition. The time and location of the shooting weren’t immediately known.

Another woman was wounded Saturday afternoon in a shooting in the West Side East Garfield Park neighborhood. The 44-year-old was shot in the leg at 5:17 p.m. in the 3100 block of West Jackson, police said. She was taken to Stroger Hospital and was in good condition.

Earlier in the afternoon, three men were seriously wounded in an Hermosa neighborhood shooting on the Northwest Side. The men were shot about 3:15 p.m. in the 1700 block of North Tripp, according to police. A 34-year-old was struck in the shoulder and taken to St. Mary’s Hospital, where he was in serious condition. A 25-year-old was shot in the groin and was in serious condition at Stroger Hospital. Also at Stroger was a 23-year-old, who was shot in the chest. He was in critical condition.

In the morning, a man was shot multiple times and another man was grazed in the West Side Lawndale neighborhood. About 8:35 a.m., the 20-year-old was shot twice in the lower left leg in the 800 block of South California Avenue, police said. He was taken in good condition to Mount Sinai Hospital in Chicago. A second man, 19, was grazed in the leg by a bullet but refused treatment.

The day’s first shooting happened about 12:50 a.m. in the Austin neighborhood on the West Side. A 38-year-old man was sitting in a vehicle in the 5900 block of West Lake Street when someone approached his vehicle and fired shots, police said. He showed up in good condition to Loretto Hospital with a gunshot wound to the right bicep.