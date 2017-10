Police: Man’s body pulled from Calumet River on Far South Side

Police have opened a death investigation after a man’s body was found Tuesday morning in the Calumet River on the Far South Side.

The Chicago Police marine unit recovered the man’s body from the river about 6:50 a.m. near the 3400 block of East 95th Street, according to Chicago Police. Additional information was not available.

Area South detectives are investigating the man’s death.