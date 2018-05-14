Police release video of suspect in Lakefront Trail attack near Oak Street Beach

Authorities have released surveillance photos and video footage of a person suspected of attacking a pedestrian May 5 along the Lakefront Trail near Oak Street Beach. | Chicago Police

Authorities are looking for a man who attacked a pedestrian earlier this month on the Lakefront Trail near Oak Street Beach in the Gold Coast.

The male suspect hit another person in the face with an object about 5:30 p.m. May 5 on the bike path in the 1200 block of North Lake Shore Drive, near Oak Street Beach, according to Chicago Police. The victim was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital with lacerations to the head and possible fractures.

Police released surveillance photos and a video of the suspect in a community alert Monday.

Anyone with information is asked to call Area Central detectives at (312) 747-8380.