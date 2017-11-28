Police seek details in series of armed business robberies in Aurora

Police are asking the public for information about two armed robberies and a robbery attempt reported over the past week at businesses in west suburban Aurora.

The most recent robbery happened about 9:40 p.m. Saturday when someone robbed the Walgreens at 9 Union St. at gunpoint, according to a statement from Aurora police. The male entered the store with his face concealed, pointed a handgun at the 29-year-old woman working at the register and grabbed the cash drawer.

The suspect was last seen running eastbound from the store, police said. He was between 5-foot-10 and 6 feet and was wearing gray pants and a black jacket.

About 25 minutes before that, a man with a handgun tried to rob the 7-Eleven at 1790 N. Farnsworth Ave, police said. He demanded money from the 57-year-old clerk, but she refused to hand over any cash or open the register.

The suspect ended up leaving the store empty-handed, police said. He was described as a thin man between 30 and 35 standing taller than 6 feet. He wore all black clothing and his face was concealed.

About 8:20 p.m. Nov. 21, an armed man with his face covered approached a 29-year-old man working at Family Dollar, 890 N. Farnsworth Ave., police said. The suspect demanded money, and the clerk handed over an unspecified amount of cash.

The suspect then ran away from the store heading north, police said. He was described as a thin man about 6-foot-3.

It was not immediately clear whether the three incidents were related, police said. No injuries were reported in any of the robberies.

Anyone with information is asked to call detectives at (630) 256-5500 or submit an anonymous tip to Aurora Area Crime Stoppers. Callers to Crime Stoppers can remain anonymous and could qualify for a cash reward for information leading to arrests.