Police: String of residential burglaries reported in Back of the Yards

Police are warning residents about a series of residential burglaries this month in the Back of the Yards neighborhood on the South Side.

In each incident, the burglar or burglars forcibly broke into a home or garage and stole property, according to an alert from Chicago Police.

The burglaries happened:

• at 7:58 a.m. April 2 in the 5200 block of South Seeley;

• at 2:06 p.m. April 5 in the 5200 block of South Wood;

• at 10:33 a.m. April 9 in the 5400 block of South Wood;

• between 10:15 a.m. and 1:45 p.m. April 14 in the 5400 block of South Hermitage;

• between 6:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. Thursday in the 5100 block of South Wolcott; and

• between 5:30 a.m. and 4:35 p.m. Thursday in the 5300 block of South Winchester.

Anyone with information about the burglaries should call Area Central detectives at (312) 747-8382.