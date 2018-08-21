Police warn of 10 tire, rim thefts across North Side

Police are warning residents of a series of tire and rim thefts from vehicles in the Norwood Park, Uptown, Edgebrook, Jefferson Park and Dunning neighborhoods on the North Side and Northwest Side.

In ten incidents in the past month, tires and rims were stolen off of vehicles that were parked on the street overnight, Chicago police said.

The vehicles were left resting on cinder blocks or paver blocks, police said.

The thefts occurred:

Between about 12:30 a.m. and about 11 a.m. on August 10 in the 5900 block of North Odell;

About 6:45 a.m. on August 10 in the 5700 block of North Moody;

Between about 9 a.m. on August 9 and about 7 a.m. on August 10 in the 6300 block of West Huntingdon;

Between about 7 p.m. on August 9 and 5:57 a.m. on August 10 in the 4800 block of West Winnemac;

Between about 9:15 p.m. on August 7 and about 6 a.m. August 8 in the 6600 block of North Central;

Between 12:01 a.m. and about 1:30 p.m. on August 7 in the 4900 block of West Strong;

Between about 9 a.m. on August 6 and about 10 p.m. August 7 in the 5000 block of West Ainslie;

Between about 8 p.m. on July 30 and about 5:30 a.m. on July 31 in the 5200 block of North LaCrosse;

At 2:28 a.m. on July 26 in the 3800 block of North Nottingham;

Between 12:01 a.m. and about 7 a.m. on July 26 in the 3900 block of North Nordica.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Area North detectives (312) 744-8263.