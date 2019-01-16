Police warn of 3 burglaries in Bridgeport

Police are warning residents about three home burglaries in the past month in the Bridgeport neighborhood on the South Side.

A burglar, or burglars, used a ruse to get into homes and then stole property, according to Chicago police. Details on how they tricked their victims were not available.

The burglaries occurred:

About 3:45 p.m. Sunday in the 3100 block of South Lowe Avenue;

About 2:40 p.m. Saturday in the 2900 block of South Bonfield Street;

Between about 7:50 p.m. and 8:08 p.m. on Dec. 29 in the 2900 block of South Wallace Street.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Area Central detectives (312) 747-8382.