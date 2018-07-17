Police warn of 7 garage burglaries in Hegewisch

Police are warning residents of a string of residential garage burglaries in the Hegewisch neighborhood on the Far South Side.

In seven incidents throughout the last month, a burglar or burglars broke into garages and stole various items, Chicago Police said.

The burglaries occurred:

About 1:30 p.m. Friday in the 13100 block of South Burley Avenue;

About 11:30 a.m. Wednesday in the 13100 block of South Buffalo Avenue;

About 9:30 a.m. on July 9 in the 13100 block of South Mackinaw Avenue;

About 8 p.m. on July 3 in the 13100 block of South Buffalo Avenue;

About 8:30 a.m. on June 24 on 133rd Street;

About 9:45 p.m. on June 21 in the 13500 block of South Brainard Avenue;

About 4 p.m. on June 21 in the 13409 block of South Burley Avenue.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Area South detectives (312) 747-8273.