Police warn of Pilsen burglaries

Police are warning residents of recent burglaries in the Pilsen neighborhood.

In two reported burglaries in the 1700 block of South Desplaines Avenue, someone entered buildings through a rear window and stole property, Chicago Police said.

The incidents happened about 8:15 p.m. Thursday, and about noon on Friday, police said.

Police asked anyone with information to call Area Central detectives at (312) 747-8382.