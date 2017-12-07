Police: Woman robbed, shot at two females in Oak Lawn

A woman robbed and fired shots at two females who were trying to buy drugs from her Monday night in southwest suburban Oak Lawn, according to police.

Jessica Medrano, 26, faces one count of armed robbery and two counts of aggravated discharge of a firearm, according to Oak Lawn police.

About 10:30 p.m., the two females met Medrano in the parking lot of the Jedi’s Garden restaurant at 93rd and Cicero to buy marijuana, police said.

Medrano pulled out a gun, took the money for the drug purchase and one of the victim’s purses and fled the scene, police said.

The victims followed Medrano to 92nd Street and 52nd Avenue, where she fired two shots at them, police said.

The victims, who were not injured, fled and called police.

Medrano was arrested at her Oak Lawn home. Police recovered marijuana and a weapon of the same caliber used in the shooting.

Medrano was ordered held without bond at the Cook County Jail during a hearing at the Bridgeview courthouse, police said.