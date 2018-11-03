Political daybook in Illinois and Chicago on Nov. 3

D'Angelo McDade, left, and Alex King, both from North Lawndale College Prep, spoke at the March for Our Lives in Washington, D.C. in May. | AP file photo

The Nov. 6 midterm election is 3 days away, but Chicago’s already got its focus on the race for mayor. We’re keeping track of it midterm elections with the Sun-Times voting guide, and the growing list of mayoral candidates here.

Plus, how to vote early in Illinois.

Here are the political events scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 3 in Chicago and across Illinois.

CHICAGO

11 a.m. – March for Our Lives Chicago and students from the Chicago area organize a “March to the Midterms” rally and march to motivate people to vote in the upcoming midterm elections. Federal Plaza, 219 S. Dearborn St.

ILLINOIS

9:30 a.m. — Juliana Stratton and Kwame Raoul to greet early voters with State Rep. candidate Joyce Mason. Zion City Hall, 2828 Sheridan Road in Zion.

— Juliana Stratton and Kwame Raoul to greet early voters with State Rep. candidate Joyce Mason. Zion City Hall, 2828 Sheridan Road in Zion. 10:15 a.m. — JB Pritzker, Juliana Stratton, and Kwame Raoul to kick off a Lake County Democratic Women GOTV canvass. John Idelburg Campaign Office at 2711 Sheridan Road, Suite 204 in Zion.

— JB Pritzker, Juliana Stratton, and Kwame Raoul to kick off a Lake County Democratic Women GOTV canvass. John Idelburg Campaign Office at 2711 Sheridan Road, Suite 204 in Zion. 3:45 p.m. — JB Pritzker, Juliana Stratton, and Kwame Raoul to speak at an Illinois Democratic Women of Will County GOTV meet and greet. At Carpenters Local 174, 1407 Essington Road in Joliet.

— JB Pritzker, Juliana Stratton, and Kwame Raoul to speak at an Illinois Democratic Women of Will County GOTV meet and greet. At Carpenters Local 174, 1407 Essington Road in Joliet. 5 p.m. – A “Get Out the Vote” rally is held with JB Pritzker, Rep. Bill Foster, State Treasurer Michael Frerichs, State Sen. Linda Holmes, State Rep. Linda Chapa LaVia and State Rep. Stephanie Kifowit. Painters Hall, 1905 Sequoia Drive.

