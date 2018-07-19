Protesters outside Mayor Rahm Emanuel’s home demand justice for Harith Augustus

Luis "Khalil" Rodriguez holds a casket with an image of Rahm Emanuel's face crossed out during a protest on July 19, 2018 organized in response to the city's handling of Harith Augustus being killed by CPD. | Colin Boyle/Sun-Times

Five days after a Chicago police officer shot and killed Harith “Snoop” Augustus, protesters brought their cries for justice, and a letter laying out their demands, to the front steps of Mayor Rahm Emanuel’s Ravenswood home.

“There is no reason that Rahm Emanuel should get to sit in his ivory tower, unscathed and unbothered by this moment,” said Tanya Watkins, an organizer with Southsiders Organized for Unity and Liberation. “His neighbors, his friends, his colleagues and community members cannot turn a blind eye to the injustice taking place in communities of color and the abuse we are suffering at the hands of CPD.”

At least a dozen police officers formed a line, separating about 100 protesters from Emanuel’s home on the quiet, tree-lined street. Some carried a coffin emblazoned with a crossed-out photo of Emanuel. Others carried signs with Augustus’ name.

Emanuel was not home at the time. Asked for comment on the march, mayoral spokesman Adam Collins responded that as the Civilian Office of Police Accountability investigates the shooting, “and long after it is complete, we will continue our ongoing work to strengthen relationships, create common understanding and build trust between police and the people they serve.”

Augustus, 37, was a quiet barber at Sideline Studio from the city’s South Shore neighborhood. On Saturday, around 5:30 p.m., Augustus was shot several times after allegedly becoming combative when police tried to question him for exhibiting “characteristics of an armed person.”

Since the shooting, activists have marched through South Shore, organized a vigil outside of Sideline Studio and organized a “mindful healing village” in the Woodlawn neighborhood for community members to remember Augustus.

Thursday’s demonstration brought together people who said they were beaten by police at Saturday’s protest, with people like Jeannette Hutchinson, who said her uncle was killed by a Chicago police officer in 2000. Speaker after speaker called for transparency, for resources and for Emanuel to resign.

“In six weeks, CPD has murdered three black men on the South and West Sides of Chicago,” said Ariel Atkins, with Black Lives Matter Chicago, “and not once has Rahm demanded that they put down their guns or that they stop terrorizing communities of color.”

Richard Wallace, with Equity and Transformation Chicago, laid out a list of demands, including “complete and total transparency throughout the course of the investigation,” as well as court proceedings, in Augustus’ death; the release of all camera footage from body-mounted cameras; and the names of all officers on the scene at the time of the shooting on Saturday.

The protests won’t go away until the demands are met, Wallace said.

“You hold no one accountable for black death in this city except for the dead,” said Hesna Boukom, with the Southsiders group, addressing Emanuel. “For you, for these aldermen, for police, all Harith had to do was be black to deserve to die and we’re not going to stand for that.”

Many who gathered at the mayor’s home also were expected to demonstrate later Thursday at a Police Board meeting, where those who say they were assaulted by police planned to file complaints with the city’s Civilian Office of Police Accountability.