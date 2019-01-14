Alleged R. Kelly victim says lawsuit against singer led to threats, retaliation

Faith Rodgers (left), joined by attorney Gloria Allred, speaks Monday at a press conference in New York to discuss Rodgers' allegations of sexual, physical and mental abuse against singer R. Kelly. Rodgers and her attorneys have also accused R. Kelly of threatening Rodgers after she told her story and filed a lawsuit in New York Supreme Court. | Drew Angerer/Getty Images

A Texas woman who sued R. Kelly last May accusing him of sexual abuse and locking her in rooms and vehicles for punishment said Monday she has been threatened by the R&B singer.

Since filing the civil suit against R. Kelly, Faith Rodgers has been subjected to online bullying, harassment, victim shaming, retaliation and receiving threats, Lydia Hills, a lawyer for Rodgers said at a morning news conference in New York streamed live online.

In the suit, Rodgers said she met Kelly after a concert in San Antonio, Texas and that he “mentally, sexually and verbally” abused her during their relationship.

“No woman should be criticized, shamed or retaliated against for speaking the truth,” Rodgers said at the news conference. “I was vulnerable and impressionable when I met him at 19.”

Rodgers also was joined by her mother at the news conference, as well as attorney Gloria Allred, who has represented other alleged victims in high-profile women’s rights cases.

Allred said the singer sent Rodgers a letter threatening to “reveal what he alleges are details of her sex life.”

Allred also discussed news reports that someone associated with Kelly’s team created a Facebook page called “Surviving Lies” to allegedly discredit his accusers. The Facebook page was removed Monday after posts included images and screenshots of alleged text messaged between Kelly and his accusers — including Rodgers.

Since the Lifetime television documentary series “Surviving R. Kelly” was shown earlier this month, the singer has denied all allegations of sexual misconduct.

Still, Allred said she would continue to “do everything in [her] power to support those who claim they are victims” moving forward.

“Mr. Kelly, you may soon join the ranks of Bill Cosby and Harvey Weinstein,” Allred said. “Just as they have been, and are being held, accountable for their actions, you also must be accountable. You can look forward to a legacy which will not be your music, but rather the pain and suffering that you inflicted on the many vulnerable teenagers and young women who claim they were victimized by you.”