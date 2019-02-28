Red Line delays expected Thursday for work between Grand and Cermak-Chinatown

Maintenance work will slightly slow down segments of the Red Line on Thursday, the CTA said.

Trains in both directions will only run on the Howard-bound tracks between the Grand and Cermak-Chinatown stops starting late Wednesday, according to an alert from the transit agency.

Passengers must board and exit all trains on that side of the platform at the Lake, Monroe, Jackson, Harrison and Roosevelt stations, the CTA said.

“Minor delays” were anticipated, and passengers were advised to allow extra travel time, the CTA said. The agency did not say how long the maintenance would take.